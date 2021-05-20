May 2021 Report on Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Rigid Transparent Plastics Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Rigid Transparent Plastics market covered in Chapter 4:

DOW CHEMICAL CO.

SINOPEC GROUP

BRASKEM

CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CO.

EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL CO.

CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION (CNPC)

LG CHEM LTD.

HANWHA CHEMICAL CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES

INEOS CHLORVINYLS LTD.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL

TOYO STYRENE CO LTD

TOTAL PETROCHEMICALS

XINJIANG ZHONGTAI CHEMICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.

FORMOSA PLASTICS GROUP

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

STYROLUTION GROUP GMBH

XINJIANG TIANYE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

CHI MEI CORPORATION

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD. (RIL)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Rigid Transparent Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polystyrene

Polycarbonate

Polymethyl Methacrylate

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Rigid Transparent Plastics market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Medical

Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polystyrene

1.5.3 Polycarbonate

1.5.4 Polymethyl Methacrylate

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Medical

1.6.4 Construction

1.7 Rigid Transparent Plastics Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rigid Transparent Plastics Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Rigid Transparent Plastics Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Rigid Transparent Plastics Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Rigid Transparent Plastics

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Rigid Transparent Plastics

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Rigid Transparent Plastics Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 DOW CHEMICAL CO.

4.1.1 DOW CHEMICAL CO. Basic Information

4.1.2 Rigid Transparent Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 DOW CHEMICAL CO. Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 DOW CHEMICAL CO. Business Overview

4.2 SINOPEC GROUP

4.2.1 SINOPEC GROUP Basic Information

4.2.2 Rigid Transparent Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SINOPEC GROUP Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SINOPEC GROUP Business Overview

4.3 BRASKEM

4.3.1 BRASKEM Basic Information

4.3.2 Rigid Transparent Plastics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BRASKEM Rigid Transparent Plastics Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BRASKEM Business Overview

4.4 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CO.

4.4.1 CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CO. Basic Information

4.4.2 Rigid Transparent Plastics Product Pro

..…continued.

