May 2021 Report on Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market covered in Chapter 4:

Clarke Veneers & Plywood

Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

Metsä Board Oyj

Murphy Company

Modern Lumber Technology Ltd.

Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd

Nelson Pine Industries Limited

Brisco Manufacturing Ltd. (BML)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber

Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Mining Sector

Forestry Sector

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber

1.5.3 Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Mining Sector

1.6.3 Forestry Sector

1.7 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Clarke Veneers & Plywood

4.1.1 Clarke Veneers & Plywood Basic Information

4.1.2 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Clarke Veneers & Plywood Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Clarke Veneers & Plywood Business Overview

4.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.

4.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd. Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Metsä Board Oyj

4.3.1 Metsä Board Oyj Basic Information

4.3.2 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Metsä Board Oyj Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Metsä Board Oyj Business Overview

4.4 Murphy Company

4.4.1 Murphy Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Murphy Company Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

