May 2021 Report on Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The 3D-Printed Composites market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global 3D-Printed Composites market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 3D-Printed Composites market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 3D-Printed Composites industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 3D-Printed Composites Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global 3D-Printed Composites market covered in Chapter 4:
Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited
Arevo Labs
Stratasys Ltd.
CRP Group
MarkForged, Inc.
3D Systems Corporation
Cincinnati Incorporated
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 3D-Printed Composites market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Carbon Fiber Composites
Glass Fiber Composites
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 3D-Printed Composites market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Medical
Consumer Goods
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Composites
1.5.3 Glass Fiber Composites
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global 3D-Printed Composites Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.6.3 Transportation
1.6.4 Medical
1.6.5 Consumer Goods
1.6.6 Others
1.7 3D-Printed Composites Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D-Printed Composites Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of 3D-Printed Composites Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 3D-Printed Composites Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D-Printed Composites
3.2.3 Labor Cost of 3D-Printed Composites
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 3D-Printed Composites Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited
4.1.1 Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited Basic Information
4.1.2 3D-Printed Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited 3D-Printed Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Graphite Additive Manufacturing Limited Business Overview
4.2 Arevo Labs
4.2.1 Arevo Labs Basic Information
4.2.2 3D-Printed Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Arevo Labs 3D-Printed Composites Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Arevo Labs Business Overview
4.3 Stratasys Ltd.
4.3.1 Stratasys Ltd. Basic Information
4.3.2 3D-Printed Composites Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
