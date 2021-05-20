May 2021 Report on Global Chromatography Reagents Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Chromatography Reagents market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Chromatography Reagents market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Chromatography Reagents market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Chromatography Reagents industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Chromatography Reagents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Chromatography Reagents market covered in Chapter 4:
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.
Regis Technologies, Inc.
Merck Millipore
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Waters Corporation
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Loba Chemie
GE Healthcare
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Chromatography Reagents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Solvents
Buffers
Derivatization Reagents
Ion Pair Reagents
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Chromatography Reagents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Life Sciences
Environmental Testing
Food & Beverage Testing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Chromatography Reagents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Solvents
1.5.3 Buffers
1.5.4 Derivatization Reagents
1.5.5 Ion Pair Reagents
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Chromatography Reagents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Life Sciences
1.6.3 Environmental Testing
1.6.4 Food & Beverage Testing
1.7 Chromatography Reagents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Chromatography Reagents Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Chromatography Reagents Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Chromatography Reagents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Chromatography Reagents
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Chromatography Reagents
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Chromatography Reagents Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
4.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Basic Information
4.1.2 Chromatography Reagents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Chromatography Reagents Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Business Overview
4.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
4.2.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. Basic Information
4.2.2 Chromatography Reagents Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. Chromatography Reagents Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
