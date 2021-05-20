May 2021 Report on Global Protective Coatings Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Protective Coatings market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Protective Coatings market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Protective Coatings market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Protective Coatings industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Protective Coatings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Protective Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:
Hexion
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
BASF SE
The Sherwin Williams Company
Arkema Group
HB Fuller Company
Jotun A/S
Hempel
Beckers Group
PPG Industries
Nippon Paints
AkzoNobel NV
RPM International
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Protective Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Water-borne
Solvent-borne
Powder
Other Technologies
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Protective Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Oil and Gas
Mining
Power
Infrastructure
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Water-borne
1.5.3 Solvent-borne
1.5.4 Powder
1.5.5 Other Technologies
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Oil and Gas
1.6.3 Mining
1.6.4 Power
1.6.5 Infrastructure
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Protective Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective Coatings Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Protective Coatings Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Protective Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Protective Coatings
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Protective Coatings
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Protective Coatings Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Hexion
Continued…
