May 2021 Report on Global Ayurvedic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ayurvedic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Ayurvedic market covered in Chapter 4:

Chyawanprash

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works

Dabur

The Himalaya Drug Company

Maharishi Ayurveda Products International, Inc.

Herbal Hills

Sabinsa Corporation

Baidyanath

Vicco Laboratories

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ayurvedic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Supplements

Medicines

Skincare

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ayurvedic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Specialty Retail

Internet

Direct Selling

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Supplements

1.5.3 Medicines

1.5.4 Skincare

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Ayurvedic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Specialty Retail

1.6.3 Internet

1.6.4 Direct Selling

1.7 Ayurvedic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ayurvedic Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Ayurvedic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Ayurvedic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ayurvedic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ayurvedic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ayurvedic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Chyawanprash

4.1.1 Chyawanprash Basic Information

4.1.2 Ayurvedic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Chyawanprash Ayurvedic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Chyawanprash Business Overview

4.2 Zandu Pharmaceutical Works

4.2.1 Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Basic Information

4.2.2 Ayurvedic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ayurvedic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Business Overview

4.3 Dabur

4.3.1 Dabur Basic Information

4.3.2 Ayurvedic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Dabur Ayurvedic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Dabur Business Overview

..…continued.

