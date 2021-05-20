May 2021 Report on Global Vitamin B12 Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Vitamin B12 market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Vitamin B12 market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Vitamin B12 market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Vitamin B12 industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Vitamin B12 Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Vitamin B12 market covered in Chapter 4:
Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical
Sanofi
Hebei Huarong Pharmaceutical
Hebei Yuxing Bio-Engineering
Ncpc Victor
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Vitamin B12 market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Pharma Grade
Feed Grade
Food Grade
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Vitamin B12 market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Dietary Supplements
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Feed Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Vitamin B12 Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Pharma Grade
1.5.3 Feed Grade
1.5.4 Food Grade
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Vitamin B12 Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Dietary Supplements
1.6.3 Food Industry
1.6.4 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.6.5 Feed Industry
1.7 Vitamin B12 Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Vitamin B12 Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Vitamin B12 Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Vitamin B12 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Vitamin B12
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Vitamin B12
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Vitamin B12 Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical
4.1.1 Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical Basic Information
4.1.2 Vitamin B12 Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Ningxia Kingvit Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
