May 2021 Report on Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market covered in Chapter 4:

Domtar Corporation

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries

SIHL GmbH

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Tele-Paper

Nath Paper

Appvion Operations, Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Koehler paper

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Up to 70 GSM

70 GSM to 90 GSM

70 GSM to 120 GSM

Above 120 GSM

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Self-adhesive Tags & Labels

Transport Tickets

Admission/event Tickets

Lottery & Gaming Tickets

Bill Tickets

Valet Parking

Barcode Tickets

Custom Tickets

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Up to 70 GSM

1.5.3 70 GSM to 90 GSM

1.5.4 70 GSM to 120 GSM

1.5.5 Above 120 GSM

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Self-adhesive Tags & Labels

1.6.3 Transport Tickets

1.6.4 Admission/event Tickets

1.6.5 Lottery & Gaming Tickets

1.6.6 Bill Tickets

1.6.7 Valet Parking

1.6.8 Barcode Tickets

1.6.9 Custom Tickets

1.6.10 Others

1.7 Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Under COVID-19

Continued…

