May 2021 Report on Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market covered in Chapter 4:

Cytec Solvay Group

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Teijin Limited

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

TenCate NV

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.

Kringlan Composites AG

Toray Industries

Plasan Carbon Composites

DowAksa

SGL Group

Hyosung Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

Pitch-based CFRTP

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Wind Turbines

Construction

Sport Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)-based CFRTP

1.5.3 Pitch-based CFRTP

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Consumer Electronics

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Wind Turbines

1.6.5 Construction

1.6.6 Sport Equipment

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

Continued…

