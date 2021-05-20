May 2021 Report on Global Geopolymers Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Geopolymers market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Geopolymers market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Geopolymers market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Geopolymers industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Geopolymers Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Geopolymers market covered in Chapter 4:

BASF

Corning Inc.

DowDuPont

Pyromeral Systems

Milliken & Company Inc.

Zeobond Pty Ltd

Imerys Group/Ags Argil’s & Minraux

Nu-Core

Universal Enterprise

Airbus

PCI Augsburg GMBH

Uretek

Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd

Rocla

Banah UK Ltd

Wagners

Schlumberger Ltd

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Geopolymers market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panel

Grout & Binder

Other Product Types

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Geopolymers market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building

Road & Pavement

Runway

Pipe & Concrete Repair

Bridge

Tunnel Lining

Railroad Sleeper

Coating Application

Fireproofing

Nuclear & Other Toxic Waste Immobilization

Specific Mold Products

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Geopolymers Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cement, Concrete, and Precast Panel

1.5.3 Grout & Binder

1.5.4 Other Product Types

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Geopolymers Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building

1.6.3 Road & Pavement

1.6.4 Runway

1.6.5 Pipe & Concrete Repair

1.6.6 Bridge

1.6.7 Tunnel Lining

1.6.8 Railroad Sleeper

1.6.9 Coating Application

1.6.10 Fireproofing

1.6.11 Nuclear & Other Toxic Waste Immobilization

1.6.12 Specific Mold Products

1.7 Geopolymers Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Geopolymers Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Geopolymers Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Geopolymers Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Geopolymers

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Geopolymers

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Geopolymers Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BASF

4.1.1 BASF Basic Information

4.1.2 Geopolymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BASF Geopolymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BASF Business Overview

4.2 Corning Inc.

4.2.1 Corning Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Geopolymers Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Corning Inc. Geopolymers Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

