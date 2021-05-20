May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Industrial Adhesive Tapes market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Industrial Adhesive Tapes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Industrial Adhesive Tapes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Industrial Adhesive Tapes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Adhesive Tapes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Adhesive Tapes market covered in Chapter 4:

3M

Henkel

DIC Corporation

Avery Dennison

Nitto Denko

STC Tapes

Tape-Rite

Dow Corning

Advance Tapes International

Bostik

Tesa

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Foam Tapes

Transfer Tapes

Double Coated Tapes

Single Coated Tapes

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Adhesive Tapes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Graphics

Consumer Goods

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Foam Tapes

1.5.3 Transfer Tapes

1.5.4 Double Coated Tapes

1.5.5 Single Coated Tapes

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Graphics

1.6.4 Consumer Goods

1.6.6 Healthcare

1.7 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Adhesive Tapes Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Adhesive Tapes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Adhesive Tapes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Adhesive Tapes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 3M

4.1.1 3M Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 3M Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 3M Business Overview

4.2 Henkel

4.2.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Adhesive Tapes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Henkel Industrial Adhesive Tapes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Henkel Business Overview

Continued…

