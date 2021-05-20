May 2021 Report on Global Surface Treatment Chemical Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Surface Treatment Chemical market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Surface Treatment Chemical market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Surface Treatment Chemical market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Surface Treatment Chemical industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Surface Treatment Chemical Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Surface Treatment Chemical market covered in Chapter 4:

Politeknik Metal A

Chemetall (BASF SE)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Platform Specialty Products Corp

Yuken Industry

JCU Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Surface Treatment Chemical market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Anodising Chemicals Grade

Cleaners Grade

Paint Strippers Grade

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Surface Treatment Chemical market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Electronics and Electrical

Automotive and Components

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace and Other Transportation

Construction and Infrastructure

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Surface Treatment Chemical Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Anodising Chemicals Grade

1.5.3 Cleaners Grade

1.5.4 Paint Strippers Grade

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Surface Treatment Chemical Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Electronics and Electrical

1.6.3 Automotive and Components

1.6.4 Industrial Machinery

1.6.5 Aerospace and Other Transportation

1.6.6 Construction and Infrastructure

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Surface Treatment Chemical Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Surface Treatment Chemical Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Surface Treatment Chemical Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Surface Treatment Chemical Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Surface Treatment Chemical

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Surface Treatment Chemical

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Surface Treatment Chemical Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Politeknik Metal A

4.1.1 Politeknik Metal A Basic Information

4.1.2 Surface Treatment Chemical Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Politeknik Metal A Surface Treatment Chemical Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

