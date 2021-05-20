May 2021 Report on Global Duct Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Duct Tape Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Duct Tape market covered in Chapter 4:
Shurtape
Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.
Eastar company
Lixin Adhesive Technology
Avanzar Business Solutions
Nashua
Canadian Technical Tape Ltd
Infinity Tapes
Scapa Group plc
Gorilla Glue, Inc.
3M
UNIK TAPE
Supertape
PPM Industries SpA.
Western Container Corp.
Able Industrial Products, Inc.
Ajit Industries Private Limited
Advance Tapes International
Pro Tapes and Specialties, Inc.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Duct Tape market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Removable Duct Tapes
Professional Grade Duct Tapes
Utility Duct Tapes
Specialized High Strength Duct Tapes
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Duct Tape market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
HVAC Industry
Building & Construction
Shipping & Logistics
Automotive
Electrical & Electronic Industry
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Duct Tape Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Removable Duct Tapes
1.5.3 Professional Grade Duct Tapes
1.5.4 Utility Duct Tapes
1.5.5 Specialized High Strength Duct Tapes
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Duct Tape Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 HVAC Industry
1.6.3 Building & Construction
1.6.4 Shipping & Logistics
1.6.5 Automotive
1.6.6 Electrical & Electronic Industry
1.7 Duct Tape Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Duct Tape Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Duct Tape Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Duct Tape Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Duct Tape
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Duct Tape
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Duct Tape Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Shurtape
4.1.1 Shurtape Basic Information
4.1.2 Duct Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Shurtape Duct Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Shurtape Business Overview
4.2 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.
4.2.1 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd. Basic Information
4.2.2 Duct Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive P
..…continued.
