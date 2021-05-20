May 2021 Report on Global Duct Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Duct Tape Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Duct Tape market covered in Chapter 4:

Shurtape

Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

Eastar company

Lixin Adhesive Technology

Avanzar Business Solutions

Nashua

Canadian Technical Tape Ltd

Infinity Tapes

Scapa Group plc

Gorilla Glue, Inc.

3M

UNIK TAPE

Supertape

PPM Industries SpA.

Western Container Corp.

Able Industrial Products, Inc.

Ajit Industries Private Limited

Advance Tapes International

Pro Tapes and Specialties, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Duct Tape market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Removable Duct Tapes

Professional Grade Duct Tapes

Utility Duct Tapes

Specialized High Strength Duct Tapes

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Duct Tape market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

HVAC Industry

Building & Construction

Shipping & Logistics

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Duct Tape Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Removable Duct Tapes

1.5.3 Professional Grade Duct Tapes

1.5.4 Utility Duct Tapes

1.5.5 Specialized High Strength Duct Tapes

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Duct Tape Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 HVAC Industry

1.6.3 Building & Construction

1.6.4 Shipping & Logistics

1.6.5 Automotive

1.6.6 Electrical & Electronic Industry

1.7 Duct Tape Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Duct Tape Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Duct Tape Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Duct Tape Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Duct Tape

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Duct Tape

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Duct Tape Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shurtape

4.1.1 Shurtape Basic Information

4.1.2 Duct Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shurtape Duct Tape Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shurtape Business Overview

4.2 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd.

4.2.1 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive Products Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Duct Tape Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Beijing Yanuo Adhesive P

..…continued.

