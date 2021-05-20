May 2021 Report on Global Pipeline Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Pipeline market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Pipeline market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Pipeline market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Pipeline industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Pipeline Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Pipeline market covered in Chapter 4:

Continental Alloys & Services

National Oilwell Varco

SANDVIK

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

HUSTEEL

TMK Group

U.S. Steel Tubular Products

Vallourec Tenaris,

TPCO

Northwest Pipe

ArcelorMittal

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

Energex Tube (JMC)

Evraz

SB international Inc

Chelyabinsk Pipe

Jiuli

JFE

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Pipeline market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Liquids pipelines

Natural gas pipelines

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Pipeline market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Long Distance Transporting

Municipal Administration

Other

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Pipeline Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Liquids pipelines

1.5.3 Natural gas pipelines

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Pipeline Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Long Distance Transporting

1.6.3 Municipal Administration

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Pipeline Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pipeline Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Pipeline Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Pipeline Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pipeline

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Pipeline

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Pipeline Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Continental Alloys & Services

4.1.1 Continental Alloys & Services Basic Information

4.1.2 Pipeline Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Continental Alloys & Services Pipeline Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Continental Alloys & Services Business Overview

4.2 National Oilwell Varco

4.2.1 National Oilwell Varco Basic Information

4.2.2 Pipeline Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 National Oilwell Varco Pipeline Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview

4.3 SANDVIK

4.3.1 SANDVIK Basic Information

4.3.2 Pipeline Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SANDVIK Pipeline Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SANDVIK Business Overview

4.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

Continued…

