May 2021 Report on Global Plastic Compounding Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Plastic Compounding market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Plastic Compounding market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Plastic Compounding market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Plastic Compounding industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Plastic Compounding Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Plastic Compounding market covered in Chapter 4:

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

Solvay

BASF SE

Covestro AG (Bayer Material Science)

Abhar Polymer Compounds Co.

Pooya Polymer Tehran

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Celanese Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Baspar Sazeh

Plastic Kar Company

Mitsui Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries, N.V.

SABIC

PolyOne Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Plastic Compounding market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Plastic Compounding market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene

1.5.3 Polyethylene

1.5.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.6.4 Building & Construction

1.7 Plastic Compounding Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Plastic Compounding Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Plastic Compounding Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Plastic Compounding Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Plastic Compounding

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Plastic Compounding

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Plastic Compounding Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

4.1.1 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Plastic Compounding Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc. Plastic Compounding Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Solvay

4.2.1 Solvay Basic Information

4.2.2 Plastic Compounding Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Solvay Plastic Compounding Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Solvay Business Overview

4.3 BASF SE

Continued…

