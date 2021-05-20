May 2021 Report on Global Polyol Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Polyol market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Polyol market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Polyol market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Polyol industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Polyol Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Polyol market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow Chemicals

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Perstorp Ab

Cargill Incorporated

Invista B.V.

Stepan Company

Vertellus Specialties Inc.

Toray Industries

Lonza Group

BASF SE

Emery Oleochemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Polyol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polyester

Polyether

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Polyol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

CASE

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Polyol Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polyester

1.5.3 Polyether

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Polyol Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Rigid Foam

1.6.3 Flexible Foam

1.6.4 CASE

1.7 Polyol Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Polyol Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Polyol Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Polyol Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Polyol

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Polyol

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Polyol Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

Continued…

