May 2021 Report on Global Adhesion Promoters Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Adhesion Promoters market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Adhesion Promoters market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Adhesion Promoters market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Adhesion Promoters industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Adhesion Promoters Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Adhesion Promoters market covered in Chapter 4:

Air Products and ChemicalsInc.

Evonik Industries

Akzonobel N.V.

Altana AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

3M Company

Arkema SA

DowDuPont

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Borica Co. Ltd

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

DIC Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Adhesion Promoters market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Silanes

Maleic Anhydride

Titanates and Zirconates

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Non-chlorinated Polyolefins

Other Types

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Adhesion Promoters market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics and Electrical

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Other End-user Industries

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Adhesion Promoters Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Silanes

1.5.3 Maleic Anhydride

1.5.4 Titanates and Zirconates

1.5.5 Chlorinated Polyolefins

1.5.6 Non-chlorinated Polyolefins

1.5.7 Other Types

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Adhesion Promoters Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.6.3 Electronics and Electrical

1.6.4 Packaging

1.6.5 Consumer Goods

1.6.6 Construction

1.6.7 Other End-user Industries

1.7 Adhesion Promoters Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Adhesion Promoters Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Adhesion Promoters Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Adhesion Promoters Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Adhesion Promoters

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Adhesion Promoters

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Adhesion Promoters Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

Continued…

