May 2021 Report on Global Drill Pipe Coating Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Drill Pipe Coating market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Drill Pipe Coating market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Drill Pipe Coating market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Drill Pipe Coating industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Drill Pipe Coating Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Drill Pipe Coating market covered in Chapter 4:
Shawcor
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
Tenaris
Arkema
3M
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
The Dow Chemical Company
Akzo Nobel
Aegion Corporation
PPG INDUSTRIES
L.B. Foster Ball Winch
The Sherwin-Williams Company
RPM
Celenese
Covestro
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Drill Pipe Coating market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Thermoplastic Polymer
Fusion Bonded Epoxy
Concrete Coatings
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Drill Pipe Coating market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater Treatment
Chemical Processing
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Drill Pipe Coating Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Thermoplastic Polymer
1.5.3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy
1.5.4 Concrete Coatings
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Drill Pipe Coating Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Oil & Gas
1.6.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment
1.6.4 Chemical Processing
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Drill Pipe Coating Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Drill Pipe Coating Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Drill Pipe Coating Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Drill Pipe Coating Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Drill Pipe Coating
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Drill Pipe Coating
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Drill Pipe Coating Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Shawcor
4.1.1 Shawcor Basic Information
4.1.2 Drill Pipe Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Shawcor Drill Pipe Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Shawcor Business Overview
4.2 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
4.2.1 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Basic Information
4.2.2 Drill Pipe Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Drill Pipe Coating Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings Business Overview
4.3 Wasco Energy Group of Companies
4.3.1 Wasco Energy Group of Companies Basic Information
4.3.2 Drill Pipe Coating Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
