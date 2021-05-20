May 2021 Report on Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) market covered in Chapter 4:

True Botanicals

Kannabia

Cibdol

Plant People

Royal queens seeds

Lily

Lord Jones

Barneys

Populum

Fleur Marché

Amsterdam Genetics

Divios Naturals

dosist

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

CBD Oil

CBD Parfum

CBD Capsules

CBD Bath Soak

CBD Sunscreen

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 CBD Oil

1.5.3 CBD Parfum

1.5.4 CBD Capsules

1.5.5 CBD Bath Soak

1.5.6 CBD Sunscreen

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.6.3 Convenience Stores

1.6.4 Independent Retailers

1.6.5 Online Sales

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 True Botanicals

4.1.1 True Botanicals Basic Information

4.1.2 Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 True Botanicals Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 True Botanicals Business Overview

4.2 Kannabia

4.2.1 Kannabia Basic Information

4.2.2 Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Kannabia Cannabidiol Products (CBD Products) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Kannabia Business Overview

4.3 Cibdol

4.3.1 Cibdol Basic Information

..…continued.

