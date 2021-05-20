May 2021 Report on Global Paper Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Paper Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Paper Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Paper Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Paper Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Paper Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Paper Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:
Rengo
Graphic Packaging International Corporation
Metsa Group
Mondi Group
DS Smith
Sappi Limited
Amcor
International Paper Company
Tetra Laval
OJI Paper
Smurfit Kappa
MeadWestvaco Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paper Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Corrugated
Paperboard
Cartons and Folding Boxes
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paper Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Paper Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Corrugated
1.5.3 Paperboard
1.5.4 Cartons and Folding Boxes
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Paper Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Food
1.6.3 Industrial
1.6.4 Pharmaceutical
1.6.5 Others
1.7 Paper Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paper Packaging Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Paper Packaging Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Paper Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paper Packaging
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Paper Packaging
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Paper Packaging Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Rengo
4.1.1 Rengo Basic Information
4.1.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Rengo Paper Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Rengo Business Overview
4.2 Graphic Packaging International Corporation
4.2.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Basic Information
4.2.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Paper Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Business Overview
4.3 Metsa Group
4.3.1 Metsa Group Basic Information
4.3.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
