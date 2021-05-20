May 2021 Report on Global Paper Packaging Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Paper Packaging market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Paper Packaging market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Paper Packaging market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Paper Packaging industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Paper Packaging Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Paper Packaging market covered in Chapter 4:

Rengo

Graphic Packaging International Corporation

Metsa Group

Mondi Group

DS Smith

Sappi Limited

Amcor

International Paper Company

Tetra Laval

OJI Paper

Smurfit Kappa

MeadWestvaco Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Paper Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Corrugated

Paperboard

Cartons and Folding Boxes

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Paper Packaging market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Paper Packaging Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Corrugated

1.5.3 Paperboard

1.5.4 Cartons and Folding Boxes

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Paper Packaging Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Paper Packaging Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Paper Packaging Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Paper Packaging Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Paper Packaging Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paper Packaging

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Paper Packaging

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Paper Packaging Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Rengo

4.1.1 Rengo Basic Information

4.1.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Rengo Paper Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Rengo Business Overview

4.2 Graphic Packaging International Corporation

4.2.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Basic Information

4.2.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Paper Packaging Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Business Overview

4.3 Metsa Group

4.3.1 Metsa Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Paper Packaging Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

