May 2021 Report on Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market covered in Chapter 4:
SANDVIK
JFE
TPCO
Jiuli
BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO
HUSTEEL
CHANGBAO
WSP Holdings Limited
U. S. Steel Tubular Products
SB international Inc
Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company
Tenaris
CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE
Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture
Evraz
TMK Group
Continental Alloys and Services
ArcelorMittal
HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL
Chelyabinsk Pipe
Vallourec
CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE
Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
Energex Tube (JMC)
Northwest Pipe
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
API Standard OCTG
Non-API Standard OCTG
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Oil Field
Gas Field
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 API Standard OCTG
1.5.3 Non-API Standard OCTG
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Oil Field
1.6.3 Gas Field
1.7 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 SANDVIK
4.1.1 SANDVIK Basic Information
4.1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 SANDVIK Business Overview
4.2 JFE
4.2.1 JFE Basic Information
4.2.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Pipes Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 JFE Business Overview
Continued…
