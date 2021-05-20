May 2021 Report on Global Artificial Fiber Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Artificial Fiber Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Artificial Fiber market covered in Chapter 4:

Owens Corning

BASF

Far Eastern New Century

Hyosung

Cydsa

Toray

DAK America

Toho Tenax

Fiber Visions

Huvis

Eastman

DuPont

BP

Bayer

Asahi Kasei Fiber

Guilford Mills

Teijin

Akra Polyester

Jushi Group

ALFA

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Artificial Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Filament Fiber

Staple Fibers

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Artificial Fiber market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Regenerated

Manmade Synthetic Polymer

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Filament Fiber

1.5.3 Staple Fibers

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Regenerated

1.6.3 Manmade Synthetic Polymer

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Artificial Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artificial Fiber Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Artificial Fiber Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Artificial Fiber Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artificial Fiber

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Artificial Fiber

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Artificial Fiber Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Owens Corning

4.1.1 Owens Corning Basic Information

4.1.2 Artificial Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Owens Corning Artificial Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Owens Corning Business Overview

4.2 BASF

4.2.1 BASF Basic Information

4.2.2 Artificial Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 BASF Artificial Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 BASF Business Overview

4.3 Far Eastern New Century

4.3.1 Far Eastern New Century Basic Information

4.3.2 Artificial Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Far Eastern New Century Artificial Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Far Eastern New Century Business Overview

4.4 Hyosung

4.4.1 Hyosung Basic Information

4.4.2 Artificial Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Hyosung Artificial Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Hyosung Business Overview

4.5 Cydsa

4.5.1 Cydsa Basic Information

4.5.2 Artificial Fiber Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Cydsa Artificial Fiber Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Cydsa Business Overview

4.6 Toray

4.6.1 Toray Basic Information

..…continued.

