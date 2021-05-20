May 2021 Report on Global Sound Absorbing Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

kUnder COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sound Absorbing Material Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sound Absorbing Material market covered in Chapter 4:

Dow Automotive Systems

ROCKWOOL

Ravaber

Knauf Insulation

Minwool Rock Fibres

Beiyang

Paulstra

Guozhihuifu Polymer Material

Petralana

BASF

Pyrotek

NGP Industries

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sound Absorbing Material market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acoustic Plastic Foam

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sound Absorbing Material market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Building and Construction

Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sound Absorbing Material Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acoustic Plastic Foam

1.5.3 Glass Wool

1.5.4 Stone Wool

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sound Absorbing Material Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Building and Construction

1.6.3 Transportation

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Sound Absorbing Material Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sound Absorbing Material Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sound Absorbing Material Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sound Absorbing Material Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sound Absorbing Material

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sound Absorbing Material

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sound Absorbing Material Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dow Automotive Systems

4.1.1 Dow Automotive Systems Basic Information

4.1.2 Sound Absorbing Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dow Automotive Systems Sound Absorbing Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dow Automotive Systems Business Overview

4.2 ROCKWOOL

4.2.1 ROCKWOOL Basic Information

4.2.2 Sound Absorbing Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ROCKWOOL Sound Absorbing Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ROCKWOOL Business Overview

4.3 Ravaber

4.3.1 Ravaber Basic Information

4.3.2 Sound Absorbing Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ravaber Sound Absorbing Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ravaber Business Overview

4.4 Knauf Insulation

4.4.1 Knauf Insulation Basic Information

4.4.2 Sound Absorbing Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Knauf Insulation Sound Absorbing Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Knauf Insulation Business Overview

4.5 Minwool Rock Fibres

4.5.1 Minwool Rock Fibres Basic Information

4.5.2 Sound Absorbing Material Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Minwool Rock Fibres Sound Absorbing Material Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Minwool Rock Fibres Business Overview

4.6 Beiyang

..…continued.

