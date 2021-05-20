May 2021 Report on Global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market covered in Chapter 4:

Polycoat Products

Keshun

Sherwin-williams

Tremco

Exxonmobil

Guangdong Yu Neng Building Materials Technology

SIKA

Oriental Yuhong

ARDEX Australia

BASF

Berger Paints

Carpoly

3M

Carlisle Companies.

Henkel

Parex

Johns Manville

Mapei

RPM

AkzoNobel

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PVC

EPDM

TPO

HDPE

LDPE

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterproof Coatings and Membranes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Waste & Water Management

Construction

Tunnels & Landfills

Bridges & Highways

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PVC

1.5.3 EPDM

1.5.4 TPO

1.5.5 HDPE

1.5.6 LDPE

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Waste & Water Management

1.6.3 Construction

1.6.4 Tunnels & Landfills

1.6.5 Bridges & Highways

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterproof Coatings and Membranes

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterproof Coatings and Membranes

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Polycoat Products

4.1.1 Polycoat Products Basic Information

4.1.2 Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Polycoat Products Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Polycoat Products Business Overview

4.2 Keshun

4.2.1 Keshun Basic Information

4.2.2 Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Keshun Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Keshun Business Overview

4.3 Sherwin-williams

4.3.1 Sherwin-williams Basic Information

4.3.2 Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Sherwin-williams Waterproof Coatings and Membranes Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Sherwin-williams Business Overview

..…continued.

