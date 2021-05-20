May 2021 Report on Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Non-Metallic Floor Panel market covered in Chapter 4:

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation

Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group

Kingspan Group

Computer Environments

Nichias

Haworth, M W Group

Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making

Petral

Pentafloor

Triumph Group

Movinord

Senqcia

Itoki

Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material

Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor

Unitile

Topfloor

Porcelanosa

Branco

Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment

Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring

lenzlinger

Zhejiang Tkflor

Changzhou Huili Access Floor

MERO-TSK, Lindner

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Non-Metallic Floor Panel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Wooden Floor Panel

Composite Floor Panel

Other

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Non-Metallic Floor Panel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

Commercial Office Building

Family Residence

Industrial Manufacturing Plant

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Wooden Floor Panel

1.5.3 Composite Floor Panel

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

1.6.3 Commercial Office Building

1.6.4 Family Residence

1.6.5 Industrial Manufacturing Plant

1.6.6 Other

1.7 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non-Metallic Floor Panel

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Non-Metallic Floor Panel

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Non-Metallic Floor Panel Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation

4.1.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group

4.2.1 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Business Overview

4.3 Kingspan Group

4.3.1 Kingspan Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Kingspan Group Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Kingspan Group Business Overview

4.4 Computer Environments

4.4.1 Computer Environments Basic Information

4.4.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Computer Environments Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Computer Environments Business Overview

4.5 Nichias

4.5.1 Nichias Basic Information

4.5.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Prod

..…continued.

