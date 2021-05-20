May 2021 Report on Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Non-Metallic Floor Panel market covered in Chapter 4:
Shenyang Aircraft Corporation
Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group
Kingspan Group
Computer Environments
Nichias
Haworth, M W Group
Hebei Kehua Prevent Static Floor Making
Petral
Pentafloor
Triumph Group
Movinord
Senqcia
Itoki
Xiangli Anti-static Decorative Material
Changzhou Chenxing Access Floor
Unitile
Topfloor
Porcelanosa
Branco
Hebei Youlian Machine-Room Equipment
Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring
lenzlinger
Zhejiang Tkflor
Changzhou Huili Access Floor
MERO-TSK, Lindner
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Non-Metallic Floor Panel market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Wooden Floor Panel
Composite Floor Panel
Other
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Non-Metallic Floor Panel market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Computer Room/ Data Warehousing
Commercial Office Building
Family Residence
Industrial Manufacturing Plant
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Wooden Floor Panel
1.5.3 Composite Floor Panel
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Computer Room/ Data Warehousing
1.6.3 Commercial Office Building
1.6.4 Family Residence
1.6.5 Industrial Manufacturing Plant
1.6.6 Other
1.7 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-Metallic Floor Panel Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Non-Metallic Floor Panel
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Non-Metallic Floor Panel
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Non-Metallic Floor Panel Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation
4.1.1 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Basic Information
4.1.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Shenyang Aircraft Corporation Business Overview
4.2 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group
4.2.1 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Basic Information
4.2.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Changzhou Jiachen Flooring Group Business Overview
4.3 Kingspan Group
4.3.1 Kingspan Group Basic Information
4.3.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Kingspan Group Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Kingspan Group Business Overview
4.4 Computer Environments
4.4.1 Computer Environments Basic Information
4.4.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Computer Environments Non-Metallic Floor Panel Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Computer Environments Business Overview
4.5 Nichias
4.5.1 Nichias Basic Information
4.5.2 Non-Metallic Floor Panel Prod
..…continued.
