May 2021 Report on Global Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) market covered in Chapter 4:

Ascend

Shenma Group

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Invista

Radici Group

Toray

Rhodia (Solvay)

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

60%~80%

80%~90%

>90%

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Specialty Nylon (Nylon 6.6, Nylon 6.10, Nylon 6.12, PPA)

Coatings

Stabilizers

Adhesives

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 60%~80%

1.5.3 80%~90%

1.5.4 >90%

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Specialty Nylon (Nylon 6.6, Nylon 6.10, Nylon 6.12, PPA)

1.6.3 Coatings

1.6.4 Stabilizers

1.6.5 Adhesives

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ascend

4.1.1 Ascend Basic Information

4.1.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ascend Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ascend Business Overview

4.2 Shenma Group

4.2.1 Shenma Group Basic Information

4.2.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shenma Group Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shenma Group Business Overview

4.3 BASF

4.3.1 BASF Basic Information

4.3.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BASF Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BASF Business Overview

4.4 Asahi Kasei

4.4.1 Asahi Kasei Basic Information

4.4.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Asahi Kasei Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Asahi Kasei Business Overview

4.5 Invista

4.5.1 Invista Basic Information

4.5.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Invista Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Invista Business Overview

4.6 Radici Group

4.6.1 Radici Group Basic Information

4.6.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Radici Group Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Radici Group Business Overview

4.7 Toray

4.7.1 Toray Basic Information

4.7.2 Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Toray Hexamethylene Diamine(Hmd) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Toray Business Overview

..…continued.

