May 2021 Report on Global Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Petro-Based Succinic Acid Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Petro-Based Succinic Acid market covered in Chapter 4:

Myriant

Mitsubishi Chemical

Gadiv Petrochemical

Astatech

Nippon Shokubai

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

Linyi Lixing Chemical

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals

Succinity

Evonik

Bioamber

Reverdia

R-Biopharm

Thyssenkrupp

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Petro-Based Succinic Acid market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Petro-Based Succinic Acid market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Industrial Grade

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5.4 Food Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.6.3 Chemical Industry

1.6.4 Food & Beverage

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Petro-Based Succinic Acid Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Petro-Based Succinic Acid

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Petro-Based Succinic Acid

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Petro-Based Succinic Acid Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Myriant

4.1.1 Myriant Basic Information

4.1.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Myriant Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Myriant Business Overview

4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

4.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Basic Information

4.2.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

4.3 Gadiv Petrochemical

4.3.1 Gadiv Petrochemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Gadiv Petrochemical Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Gadiv Petrochemical Business Overview

4.4 Astatech

4.4.1 Astatech Basic Information

4.4.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Astatech Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Astatech Business Overview

4.5 Nippon Shokubai

4.5.1 Nippon Shokubai Basic Information

4.5.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Nippon Shokubai Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Nippon Shokubai Business Overview

4.6 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

4.6.1 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Basic Information

4.6.2 Petro-Based Succinic Acid Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Petro-Based Succinic Acid Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Kawasaki Kasei Che

..…continued.

