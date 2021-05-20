May 2021 Report on Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2015-2027

The global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Large Diameter Steel Pipes industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Large Diameter Steel Pipes Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Large Diameter Steel Pipes market covered in Chapter 4:
TMK IPSCO
ArcelorMittal SA
Bergrohr
OAO TMK
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Jindal SAW
Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S
EUROPIPE GmbH
EVRAZ North America
National Pipe
ChelPipe
EEW-Bergrohr GmbH
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
PVC Coated
PE Coated
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Large Diameter Steel Pipes market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Natural Gas
Petroleum
Chemical Industry
Power
Communication
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 PVC Coated
1.5.3 PE Coated
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Natural Gas
1.6.3 Petroleum
1.6.4 Chemical Industry
1.6.5 Power
1.6.6 Communication
1.7 Large Diameter Steel Pipes Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Large Diameter Steel Pipes Industry Development
….. continued
