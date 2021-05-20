May 2021 Report on Global Alpha Olefin Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2015-2027

The global Alpha Olefin market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Alpha Olefin market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Alpha Olefin industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alpha Olefin Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alpha Olefin market covered in Chapter 4:

Shell

Ineos Group

Qatar Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical

SABIC

Idemitsu Kosan

TPC Group

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alpha Olefin market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Alpha Olefin C6

Alpha Olefin C8

Alpha Olefin C10

Alpha Olefin C12

Alpha Olefin C14

Alpha Olefin C16

Alpha Olefin C18

Alpha Olefin C20+

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alpha Olefin market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polymers

Surfactants

Synthetic Fluids

Additives

Specialty Chemicals

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Alpha Olefin C6

1.5.3 Alpha Olefin C8

1.5.4 Alpha Olefin C10

1.5.5 Alpha Olefin C12

1.5.6 Alpha Olefin C14

1.5.7 Alpha Olefin C16

1.5.8 Alpha Olefin C18

1.5.9 Alpha Olefin C20+

1.5.10 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alpha Olefin Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polymers

1.6.3 Surfactants

1.6.4 Synthetic Fluids

1.6.5 Additives

1.6.6 Specialty Chemicals

1.7 Alpha Olefin Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alpha Olefin Industry Development

….. continued

