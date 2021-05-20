May 2021 Report on Global  2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020 to 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate market covered in Chapter 4:

E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

ASHLAND INC.

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Water-based

1.5.3 Solvent-based

1.5.4 Hot Melt

….. continued

