Sweden Wound Care Management Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2025

The Sweden Wound Care Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of chronic wounds and rising geriatric population.

A diabetic foot ulcer is a major health concern, the severity of which can lead to amputation of the leg. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 2020, there are around 521,200 people are suffering from diabetes in Sweden. People with diabetes tend to have poor circulation which makes it difficult to provide nutrients to the wound, thus making it difficult to heal the wounds.

According to the World Ageing Population, in 2019, around 2,027 people in Sweden are at the age of 65 years and above. Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to boost Sweden wound care management market growth. However, the complex regulatory scenarios for the approval of the products are expected to hinder market growth.

Key Market Trends

Surgical Staples are Expected to Show a Lucrative Growth in the Sweden Wound Care Management Market

Surgical staplers are used in surgical procedures for closing the wounds, surgical incisions, and reconnecting the tissues. The increasing number of surgical procedures, shifting preferences of people to minimally invasive procedures, and rising incidences of wounds are expected to increase the demand of surgical staplers. According to Eurostat, 2017, the number of appendectomy surgical procedures and operations per 100,000 individuals was recorded to be around 127.7 in Sweden. Thus, it is expected to fuel the growth of Sweden wound care management market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the Sweden Wound Care Management market are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, ConvaTec Group PLC, Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Molnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew and Medtronic Plc. The companies are focusing on growing their presence in the market through initiatives such as mergers, , acquisitions, partnerships and product development.

