Middle East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends , Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Middle East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasted period. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are rise in awareness about uterine diseases and their available therapies, increasing health care expenditure in drug development, and subsequent technological advancements.

In South Africa, the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) is an organization that offers integrated services to the people affected by cancer in the country. Its mission involves providing research with regards to lowering cancer risk, educating the public regarding symptoms, screening and risk reduction, and providing care and support to all those affected by cancer. Furthermore, the department of Health in South Africa implemented programs to improve the health of women, all these programs is expected to increase early diagnosis procedures in near future.

As per National Clinical Trials (NCT) Registry, as of June 18, 2020, in Saudi Arabia “ASPIRE” clinical trial which is under phase II development for the treatment of endometrial cancer with stereotactic ablative radiation (SABR/SBRT) therapy. In near future, if trial shows positive outcome then it will boost the market as new therapy can be expected in coming years.

Therefore, these initiatives and research efforts are expected to boost the market in the region, in future.

Key Market Trends

Endometrial Adenocarcinoma Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Over the Forecast Period

Growing burden of endometrial adenocarcinoma is expected to drive the Uterine Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market in this segment.

Increasing obesity among women is considered as the prime factor responsible for the growing incidence of the endometrium carcinoma. with the growing incidence of the disease and the rising awareness about the same, it is believed that rapid growth of the segment will occur in the coming future.

Furthermore, endometrial cancer often produces symptoms at relatively early stages, so the disease is generally diagnosed early this factor drives the market in coming years because diagnostic procedures will increase for the early diagnosis of endometrial cancer.

As per National Clinical Trials (NCT) Registry, as of June 18, 2020, in Israel, South Africa and other countries Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp is conducting phase II clinical trial ((MK-3475-158/KEYNOTE-158) for endometrial carcinoma with pembrolizumab (MK-3475). In near future, if trial shows positive outcome then it will boost the market as new therapy for endometrial cancer can be expected in coming years.

Thus, owing to above factors the marketis expected to show growth in near future.

Competitive Landscape

The Middle East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics & Diagnostics Market is consolidated competitive and most of the companies dealing with this market are the global players. However, with the rising technological advancements, smaller companies are also focusing on market penetration and are taking efforts to grab enough market share.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Awareness About Uterine Diseases and Their Available Therapies

4.2.2 Increasing Health Care Expenditure in Drug Development and Subsequent Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Success Rate in Clinical Trials for Cancer Drugs

4.3.2 High Cost Associated With the Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Cancer Type

5.1.1 Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

5.1.2 Adenosquamous Carcinoma

5.1.3 Papillary Serous Carcinoma

5.1.4 Uterine Sarcoma

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Therapeutics

5.2.1.1 Surgery

5.2.1.2 Immunotherapy

5.2.1.3 Radiation Therapy

5.2.1.4 Chemotherapy

5.2.1.5 Others Therapeutics

5.2.2 Diagnostics

5.2.2.1 Biopsy

5.2.2.2 Pelvic Ultrasound

5.2.2.3 Hysteroscopy

5.2.2.4 Dilation and Curettage

5.2.2.5 CT Scan

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Middle-East & Africa

5.3.1.1 GCC

5.3.1.2 South Africa

5.3.1.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Merck & Co., Inc

6.1.3 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

6.1.4 Siemens Healthcare Inc

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Novartis AG

6.1.7 Sanofi

6.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.1.9 Becton, Dickinson & Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

