Netherlands Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth ,Top Players and Forecast to 2025

The Netherlands Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.58% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of disabilities and organ failures and rising healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the technological advancements and growing awareness of bionics and artificial organs is further boosting the market growth.

In the Netherlands, ischemic heart disease is found to be the leading cause of death for a long time. Based on self-reported data from the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS), one in six people in the Netherlands lives with hypertension which is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular diseases are thus found to have a major share in the deaths of the country that has increased cardiovascular disease patients. With the increase in cardiovascular disease patients, there is a high demand for cardiac bionics that helps in boosting the market growth.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88637

Key Market Trends

Orthopedic Bionic Segment is Expected to Have a Significant Growth in the Forecast Period

The expected growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of road accidents and injuries requiring more amputations. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population requiring, knee transplants, and other joint replacements are also boosting the segment growth.

According to 2020, Statistics Netherlands (Centraal Bureau Voor de Statistiek), in 2018, 678 people were killed on roads in the Netherlands and many have been disabled or severely injured due to the accidents. The total knee replacements and hip replacement surgeries that are taking place in a huge number in the country as the geriatric population is also increasing which is boosting the segment growth.

For instance, 29,370 total replacement surgeries had taken place in the Netherlands for the year 2017. Furthermore, the growing patient pool and the developing healthcare facilities and upcoming new players in the country are propelling the growth of the artificial organs & bionic implants market.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88637

Competitive Landscape

The Netherlands Artificial Organs & Bionic Implants Market is moderately competitive with several major players. Some of the strategies implemented include agreements, collaborative models, business expansion, and product developments. Some of the major players in the market are Orthofix International N.V, Boston Scientific Corporation, Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc , Reboocon Bionics B.V., Ossur hf.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88637

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Disabilities and Organ Failures and Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Growing Awareness of Bionics and Artificial Organs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Procedures and Fear of Device Malfunction and its Consequences

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Artificial Organs

5.1.1.1 Artificial Heart

5.1.1.2 Artificial Kidney

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Bionics

5.1.2.1 Vision Bionics

5.1.2.2 Orthopedic Bionic

5.1.2.3 Cardiac Bionics

5.1.2.4 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 Otto Bock Holding GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.3 Medtronic plc

6.1.4 Reboocon Bionics B.V.

6.1.5 Ossur

6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.7 Sonova Holding AG (Advanced Bionics)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

germany-cardiovascular-devices-market

middle-east-africa-general-surgical-devices-market

wearable-medical-devices-market

biomaterials-market

europe-nuclear-medicine-market

germany-diabetes-care-devices-market

e-health-market

ostomy-drainage-bags-market

south-korea-in-vitro-diagnostics-market