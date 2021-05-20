Molecular Spectroscopy Market to Grow with a High CAGR- Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and 2025 Forecasts

The molecular spectroscopy market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, over the forecast period. The prime factors that are responsible for the growth of the market includes rapid adoption in the pharmaceutical industry, penetration of MS technology in various verticals, and increased emphasis for the discovery of newer molecules by pharmaceuticals.

Molecular spectroscopy is heavily used in the field of R&D of pharmaceutical and other biotechnology products. One of the molecular spectroscopy types used in R&D is near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR). In recent years, the NIR spectroscopy has gained a wide appreciation within the pharmaceutical industry for raw material testing, product quality control, and process monitoring.

The increasing pharmaceutical interest in NIR spectroscopy is probably a direct consequence of its major advantages over other analytical techniques, namely, an easy sample preparation without any pretreatments, the probability of separating the sample measurement position by use of fiber optic probes, and the expectation of chemical and physical sample parameters from one single spectrum. This rising affinity toward this technology has been widely adopted and has resulted in the growth of the market.

Molecular spectroscopy is a technology that is widely adopted across the different application sectors, including pharmaceuticals and many others. There have been continuous efforts in the pharmaceutical industry to undertake advanced research and development that is leading to increased adoption of various spectroscopy techniques, over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

NMR Spectroscopy is Expected to Show Highest Growth Over the Forecast Period

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, most commonly known as NMR spectroscopy or magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS), is a spectroscopic technique that is used to observe local magnetic fields around atomic nuclei. Over the past fifty years, NMR spectroscopy has become the leading technique for determining the structure of organic compounds. Of the spectroscopic methods, it is the only one, for which a complete analysis and interpretation of the entire spectrum is normally expected.

NMR spectroscopy accounts for a bigger share in the molecular spectroscopy market, due to its wide usage in application areas, like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, and in research institutes. NMR techniques are also being used successfully in various food systems for quality control and research.

In addition, there are many new developments seen in the NMR spectroscopy that are driving much-needed improvements in sensitivity and versatility. This will lead to the expansion of the number of applications of the technique, and hence, growth in the market studied.

North America is Expected to Witness a High Growth Rate Over the Forecasted Period

North America is found leading the huge market share mainly due to increased usage of molecular spectroscopy in the pharmaceutical sector, increased funding for environmental testing, rising concerns about food safety and favourable government initiatives and policies.

Europe is also showing an exponential growth mainly due to factors like growing food safety importance, increase in R&D funding, huge growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnological industries and increasing investment in research.

Competitive Landscape

The market for molecular spectroscopy is moderately competitive. With the growing applications of molecular spectroscopy, new players are looking forward to entering the market. In terms of the market share, few companies, such as Thermofisher Scientific, Inc, Agilent, Bruker, and Danaher, have better records from the past few years.

