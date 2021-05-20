South America Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In disorders like cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac monitoring is not just essential but is needed continuously. As cardiac arrhythmia is not fully curable and since it’s not practical to retain a patient in the hospital for extremely long durations nor its practical to ask a patient to visit the hospital every day (that too for several times a day in some cases), the best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring by using the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices.

Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of deaths in South America, which has increased the need for the development of cardiac monitoring devices in the region. For instance, according to World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including CVDs, are estimated to account for nearly three quarters (74%) of total adult deaths in Brazil and CVDs account for nearly a third (31%) of these deaths every year. The other factors, such as ease of use and portability of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices and development of smart cardiac monitors are driving the South America cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88635

Key Market Trends

Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecasted period

Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in 2017, 22.3% of overall deaths are due to Ischemic heart disease and 17.5% is due to heart stroke in Brazil, as the mortality due to CVD increases, the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia is also expected to increase. This will increase the demand for Holter monitoring devices, which will positively impact market growth.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88635

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, South America is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88635

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology

4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Devices

5.1.1 Event Monitoring Devices

5.1.2 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices

5.1.3 Holter Monitoring Devices

5.1.4 Other Devices

5.2 By Service Providers

5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers

5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 South America

5.3.1.1 Brazil

5.3.1.2 Argentina

5.3.1.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AliveCor, Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 Biotronik

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 BioTelemetry, Inc.

6.1.8 Boston Scientific Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

newborn-screening-market

middle-east-africa-patient-monitoring-market

argentina-artificial-organs-bionic-implants-market

netherlands-wound-care-management-market

netherlands-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

india-anesthesia-devices-market

europe-artificial-organs-and-bionic-implants-market

asia-pacific-contraceptive-drugs-and-devices-market