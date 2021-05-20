Europe Cancer Vaccines Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2020-2025

The Europe Cancer Vaccines Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.21% in the forecast period. The key factors propelling the growth of the market is the increasing number of cancer cases, and technological developments in cancer vaccines coupled with huge expenditure on cancer care.

The increasing incidence of cancer has been the major factor for the growth of the European cancer vaccine market. Cancer vaccines play a vital role in the maintenance of the immune system, as they are biological response modifiers. Moreover, healthcare physicians are looking for alternate therapies, due to the huge burden of cancer cases and the side effects of the present therapies. Hence, the market for cancer vaccines is expected to grow at a high rate, during the forecast period.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, the number of new incident cancer cases for the year 2018 was 4.2 million and the deaths exceeded 1.94 million in Europe. Thus, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer are likely to drive the growth of the cancer therapeutics market in Europe during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88644

Key Market Trends

Preventive Vaccines are Expected to a Hold Significant Market Share in the Treatment Method

Preventive vaccines or prophylactic vaccines are the vaccines intended to prevent cancer in healthy people. These vaccines work by preventing infectious agents that cause or contribute to the development of cancer. The European Medical Authority has approved Gardasil, Gardasil 9, and Cervarix vaccines to protect women from cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers and pre-cancerous conditions.

According to GLOBOCAN 2018, report, the number of incident cervical cancer cases in Europe were 61,072 cases and the total number of cancer cases was 56,9847. Therefore as cancer cases are increasing in Europe, the demand for cancer vaccines is expected to increase due to the rising incidence of cancer in the region. Therefore all these factors has helped in the overall market growth.

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88644

Competitive Landscape

The Europe Cancer Vaccines Market is s highly competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies, like Amgen Inc., OSE Immunotherapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others, hold substantial shares in the Europe cancer vaccines market.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88644

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Cancer Cases

4.2.2 Technological Developments in Cancer Vaccines coupled with Huge Expenditure on Cancer Care

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.3.2 Presence of Alternative Therapies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

5.1.2 Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines

5.1.3 Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 By Treatment Method

5.2.1 Preventive Vaccine

5.2.2 Therapeutic Vaccine

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Prostate Cancer

5.3.2 Cervical Cancer

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 United Kingdom

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 OSE Immunotherapeutics

6.1.2 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.1.5 Sanpower Group Co., Ltd.(Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC)

6.1.6 Aduro Biotech, Inc.

6.1.7 Sanofi SA

6.1.8 Amgen Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

telematics-control-unit-market

massive-multiple-input-multiple-output-mimo-market

massive-open-online-course-mooc-market

authentication-services-market

mobile-device-management-market

artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market