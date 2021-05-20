Thrombectomy Devices Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report [2025]

“The report on the global thrombectomy devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global thrombectomy devices market to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on thrombectomy devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on thrombectomy devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global thrombectomy devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global thrombectomy devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases

• The rise in the geriatric population

2) Restraints

• Lack of skilled professionals and complex use of these devices

3) Opportunities

• Development in technical advancements and innovations

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global thrombectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, utility, diseases, and end user.

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology

• Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

• Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

• Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type

• Automated Devices

• Manual Devices

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Utility

• Reusable Devices

• Disposable Devices

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Diseases

• Peripheral Diseases

• Coronary Diseases

• Neurovascular Diseases

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by End User

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other End Users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Penumbra Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Spectranetics

• Medtronic plc

• Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the thrombectomy devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the thrombectomy devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global thrombectomy devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Thrombectomy Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Thrombectomy Devices Market Projection

2.3. Thrombectomy Devices Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Thrombectomy Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Utility

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Diseases

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Thrombectomy Devices Market

4. Thrombectomy Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Technology

5.1. Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices

5.2. Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices

5.3. Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices

6. Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type

6.1. Automated Devices

6.2. Manual Devices

7. Global Thrombectomy Devices Market by Utility

7.1. Reusable Devices

7.2. Disposable Devices

For more information about this report visit: Thrombectomy Devices Market”

Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis on the global Pharmerging market by product, by economy, by indications, by distribution channel and by region

To cater intricate information on factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To forecast and evaluate micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions (along with countries)– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa

To evaluate and analyze competitive landscape mapping- technological advancements, product launches, mergers and expansions

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

