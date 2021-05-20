Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size, Share | Global Report [2025]

“The report on the global drug of abuse testing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global drug of abuse testing market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on drug of abuse testing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on drug of abuse testing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global drug of abuse testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104154

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global drug of abuse testing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing influence of social media and consequently, dissociation of the young age people from society

2) Restraints

• The lack of promptness and knowledge about the modern drug abuse testing procedure among the healthcare professionals, law enforcement authorities

3) Opportunities

• The increasing availability of modern drug abuse testing devices in developing countries

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global drug of abuse testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, sample type, and end user.

The Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Product And Service

• Analyzers

• Rapid Testing Devices

• Consumables

• Laboratory Services

The Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

• Urine

• Blood

• Oral Fluids

• Hair

• Sweat

• Other Sample Types

The Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by End User

• Workplace and School

• Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Research Laboratories

• Hospitals

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Siemens AG

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• LabCorp

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Express Diagnostics International

• Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Danaher Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the drug of abuse testing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the drug of abuse testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global drug of abuse testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Get a Sample Copy of the [email protected] https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104154

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Drug of Abuse Testing Market Highlights

2.2. Drug of Abuse Testing Market Projection

2.3. Drug of Abuse Testing Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product and Service

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Drug of Abuse Testing Market

4. Drug of Abuse Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Product And Service

5.1. Analyzers

5.2. Rapid Testing Devices

5.3. Consumables

5.4. Laboratory Services

6. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Sample Type

6.1. Urine

6.2. Blood

6.3. Oral Fluids

6.4. Hair

6.5. Sweat

6.6. Other Sample Types

7. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market by End User

7.1. Workplace and School

7.2. Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

7.3. Research Laboratories

For more information about this report visit: Drug of Abuse Testing Market”

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Ambulance Services Market

Allergy Diagnostics Market

Clinical Trials Management System Market

Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Market

Sanitary Napkin Market

Medium-chain Triglycerides Market

Medical Sensor Market

Protein Assays Market

Creatinine Test Market

Implantable Medical Device Market

Orthopedic Implants Market

Point of Care Testing Market

Glass Lens Market

In-vitro Inflammatory Bowel Disease Diagnostic Market