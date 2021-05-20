Transplant Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Forecast [2025]

“The report on the global transplant diagnostics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global transplant diagnostics market to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on transplant diagnostics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on transplant diagnostics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global transplant diagnostics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global transplant diagnostics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing disposable income among the young and middle class consumer around the world

2) Restraints

• The lack of the trained healthcare professionals for the transplant diagnostic treatment

3) Opportunities

• The growing government initiative to provide the modern healthcare treatment to the economically weaker section of the society

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, technology, transplant type, application, and end user.

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product and Services

• Reagents and Consumables

• Instruments

• Software and Services

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology

• Molecular Assays

• Non-molecular Assays

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Transplant Type

• Solid Organ Transplant

• Stem Cell Transplant

• Soft Tissue Transplant

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Application

• Diagnostic Applications

• Research Applications

The Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by End User

• Independent Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals & Transplant Centers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Immucor, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Genome Diagnostics B.V.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• CareDx, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• BioMérieux

• Biofortuna Ltd

• Becton Dickinson and Company

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the transplant diagnostics market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the transplant diagnostics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global transplant diagnostics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Transplant Diagnostics Market Highlights

2.2. Transplant Diagnostics Market Projection

2.3. Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product and Services

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Transplant Type

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Transplant Diagnostics Market

4. Transplant Diagnostics Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Product and Services

5.1. Reagents and Consumables

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Software and Services

6. Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology

6.1. Molecular Assays

6.2. Non-molecular Assays

7. Global Transplant Diagnostics Market by Transplant Type

7.1. Solid Organ Transplant

7.2. Stem Cell Transplant

7.3. Soft Tissue Transplant

For more information about this report visit: Transplant Diagnostics Market”

