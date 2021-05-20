Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth & Analysis [2025]

“The report on the global anesthesia monitoring devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global anesthesia monitoring devices market to grow with a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on anesthesia monitoring devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on anesthesia monitoring devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing incidences of chronic diseases, orthopedic diseases and cancer

• Rise in geriatric population

2) Restraints

• High price related to such devices

3) Opportunities

• Increasing awareness among physicians about various factors such as the appropriate route of administration, choice of an anesthetic drug, the right dose of the anesthetic drug

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, and end-user.

The Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Device Type

• Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

• Basic Anesthesia Monitors

• Advanced Anesthesia Monitors

o Depth Of Anesthesia

o Gas Monitors

o Standalone Capnography Monitors

o MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitors

The Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by End-User

• Hospitals

• Cancer Centers

• Multispecialty Clinics

• Cardiac Centers

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Other End Users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Cardinal Health

• GE Healthcare

• Heyer Medical AG

• Intersurgical Limited

• Medtronic plc

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Smiths Medical, Inc.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the anesthesia monitoring devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the anesthesia monitoring devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global anesthesia monitoring devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Projection

2.3. Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Device Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market

4. Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Device Type

5.1. Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

5.2. Basic Anesthesia Monitors

5.3. Advanced Anesthesia Monitors

5.3.1. Depth Of Anesthesia

5.3.2. Gas Monitors

5.3.3. Standalone Capnography Monitors

5.3.4. MRI Compatible Anesthesia Monitors

6. Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by End User

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Cancer Centers

6.3. Multispecialty Clinics

6.4. Cardiac Centers

6.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.6. Other End Users

7. Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Device Type

7.1.2. North America Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Device Type

7.2.2. Europe Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Device Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market by Country

For more information about this report visit: Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market”

