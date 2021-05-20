Multimodal Imaging Market Size, Share & Growth [2025]

“The report on the global multimodal imaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global multimodal imaging market to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on multimodal imaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on multimodal imaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global multimodal imaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global multimodal imaging market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic illness

• The increasing healthcare expenditure

• The rising adoption of advanced tools and equipment in healthcare

2) Restraints

• High cost of a multimodal imaging systems

3) Opportunities

• The rising research and development in multimodal imaging technology

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global multimodal imaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and end-user.

The Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Product Type

• Multimodal Imaging Equipment

• Reagents

• Software

The Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Technology

• PET/CT

• SPECT/CT

• PET/MRI

• Other Technologies

The Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Application

• Clinical Applications

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Other Applications

The Global Multimodal Imaging Market by End-user

• Hospital

• Diagnostic Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Other End-users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Siemens AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare

• Mediso Ltd.

• Canon Inc.

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

• MR Solutions Ltd.

• Bruker Corporation

• Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the multimodal imaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the multimodal imaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global multimodal imaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Multimodal Imaging Market Highlights

2.2. Multimodal Imaging Market Projection

2.3. Multimodal Imaging Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Multimodal Imaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Multimodal Imaging Market

4. Multimodal Imaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Product Type

5.1. Multimodal Imaging Equipment

5.2. Reagents

5.3. Software

6. Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Technology

6.1. PET/CT

6.2. SPECT/CT

6.3. PET/MRI

6.4. Other Technologies

7. Global Multimodal Imaging Market by Application

7.1. Clinical Applications

7.2. Oncology

7.3. Cardiology

For more information about this report visit: Multimodal Imaging Market”

