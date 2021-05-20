Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Global Forecast [2025]

“The report on the global breast reconstruction market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global breast reconstruction market to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on breast reconstruction market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on breast reconstruction market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global breast reconstruction market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global breast reconstruction market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The growing prevalence of breast cancer

• The increasing number of surgical procedures such as mastectomies

• The rising government support in the treatment of breast cancer

2) Restraints

• Complications related to breast implants

3) Opportunities

• Technological development creates innovations

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global breast reconstruction market is segmented on the basis of product, and end-user.

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market by Product

• Breast Implants

o Silicone Breast Implants

o Saline Breast Implants

• Acellular Dermal Matrices

• Tissue Expanders

• Other Products

The Global Breast Reconstruction Market by End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Other End-users

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Allergan Inc.

• Mentor Worldwide LLC

• Sientra Inc.

• Ideal Implant Incorporated

• Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

• POLYTECH Health & Aestetics GmbH

• RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• GC Aesthetics PLC

• GROUPE SEBBI SAS

• Other companies

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the breast reconstruction market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the breast reconstruction market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global breast reconstruction market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Breast Reconstruction Market Highlights

2.2. Breast Reconstruction Market Projection

2.3. Breast Reconstruction Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Breast Reconstruction Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Breast Reconstruction Market

4. Breast Reconstruction Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Breast Reconstruction Market by Product

5.1. Breast Implants

5.1.1. Silicone Breast Implants

5.1.2. Saline Breast Implants

5.2. Acellular Dermal Matrices

5.3. Tissue Expanders

5.4. Other Products

6. Global Breast Reconstruction Market by End-user

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3. Other End-users

7. Global Breast Reconstruction Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Breast Reconstruction Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Breast Reconstruction Market by End-user

7.1.3. North America Breast Reconstruction Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Breast Reconstruction Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Breast Reconstruction Market by End-user

7.2.3. Europe Breast Reconstruction Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Breast Reconstruction Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Breast Reconstruction Market by End-user

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Breast Reconstruction Market by Country

For more information about this report visit: Breast Reconstruction Market”

