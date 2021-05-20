Surgical Robots Market Size, Share | Global Industry Trends [2025]

“The report on the global surgical robots market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global surgical robots market to grow with a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on surgical robots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on surgical robots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surgical robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surgical robots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Increasing automation in healthcare sectors

• Rising occurrences of chronic diseases and increasing complexities in surgical procedures

2) Restraints

• High cost of installing a robotic surgery system

3) Opportunities

• Growing advancements in the robotic surgery systems

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary Research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of Secondary Research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of components, application, and end user.

The Global Surgical Robots Market by Components

• Surgical System

• Accessory

• Services

The Global Surgical Robots Market by Application

• Gynecological Surgery

• Cardiovascular

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Laparoscopy

• Urology

• Other Applications

The Global Surgical Robots Market by End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• Verb Surgical Inc.

• Maxar Technologies Limited

• Renishaw PLC

• SRI International Inc.

• Accuray Incorporated

• Think Surgical Inc.

• Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

• Mazor Robotics Ltd.

• Smith & Nephew PLC

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the surgical robots market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the surgical robots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global surgical robots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Surgical Robots Market Highlights

2.2. Surgical Robots Market Projection

2.3. Surgical Robots Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Surgical Robots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Components

3.4.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Surgical Robots Market

3.6. Product Pipeline Assessment

4. Surgical Robots Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Surgical Robots Market by Components

5.1. Surgical System

5.2. Accessory

5.3. Services

6. Global Surgical Robots Market by Application

6.1. Gynecological Surgery

6.2. Cardiovascular

6.3. Neurosurgery

6.4. Orthopedic Surgery

6.5. Laparoscopy

6.6. Urology

6.7. Other Applications

7. Global Surgical Robots Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

For more information about this report visit: Surgical Robots Market”

