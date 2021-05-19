Foundry Equipment Market 2021 Size Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends Forecasts Analysis, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Research report

“Foundry Equipment Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Foundry Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Foundry Equipment Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Foundry Equipment Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

The research covers the current Foundry Equipment market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Inductotherm

Buhler

Norican

L.K Group

Sinto

Toshiba

Wheelabrator

Yizumi

Frech

ABP

UBE

Otto Junker

Baoding Well

Pangborn

ALD

Kunkel Wagner

Agtos

TOYO

Guannan

Suzhu

Suzhou Sanji

Ziheng Hengteer

Rosler

Ningbo Dongfang

Brief Description of Foundry Equipment Market:

Foundry equipment refers to all machines used in metal casting process which is a shape convertion or manufacturing process to pour a liquid material into a mold containing a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific occupied 54% of the sales volume market in 2018. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 21% and 17% of the global total industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Foundry Equipment Market

The global Foundry Equipment market was valued at USD 4858 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 6155.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Foundry Equipment Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Foundry Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Foundry Equipment market is primarily split into:

Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine

By the end users/application, Foundry Equipment market report covers the following segments:

Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Other

The key regions covered in the Foundry Equipment market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Foundry Equipment market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Foundry Equipment market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Foundry Equipment market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Foundry Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Foundry Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry Equipment

1.2 Foundry Equipment Segment by Type

1.3 Foundry Equipment Segment by Application

1.4 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Foundry Equipment Industry

1.6 Foundry Equipment Market Trends

2 Global Foundry Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Foundry Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Foundry Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Foundry Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Foundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Foundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Foundry Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Foundry Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Foundry Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Foundry Equipment Business

7 Foundry Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Foundry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Foundry Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Foundry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Foundry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Foundry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

