Scoop Stretcher Market 2021 Size: Effect Factors Analysis by Product Types, Growth, Trends by 360 Research report

“Scoop Stretcher Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Scoop Stretcher industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Scoop Stretcher Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Scoop Stretcher Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Global Scoop Stretcher Market Report 2021-2026 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Scoop Stretcher Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2026 and calculate the market size, Scoop Stretcher Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate.

The research covers the current Scoop Stretcher market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Ferno

ME.BER.

Byron

OrientMEd International FZE

Oscar Boscarol

PVS SpA

ROYAX

Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical

ZhangJiaGang RongChang

Hebei Pukang Medical

Zhangjiagang New Fellow Med

EMS Mobil Sistemler

Etac

Genstar Technologies Company

Red Leaf

EGO Zlín

Be Safe

CI Healthcare

Brief Description of Scoop Stretcher Market:

The scoop stretcher (or clamshell, Roberson orthopedic stretcher, or just scoop) is a device used specifically for moving injured people. It is most frequently used to lift people who may have a spinal cord injury from the ground, either due to unconsciousness or in order to maintain stability in the case of trauma.

A scoop stretcher has a structure that can be split vertically into two parts, with shaped ‘blades’ towards the center which can be brought together underneath a patient. The two halves are placed separately either side of the patient, or then brought together until securing clips at the top and bottom both engage.

Scoop stretchers reduce the chance of undesirable movement of injured areas during Sports of a trauma patient, as they maintain the patient in a supine alignment during Sports to a stretcher, vacuum mattress or long spine board). They are more comfortable than a long spine board for Others

The scoop stretcher can be used for patient Others, provided the patient is strapped. However, the ninth edition of the ATLS Student Course Manual advises against using scoop stretchers for patient Others. For comfort and safety reasons, it is recommended to Sports the patient to a vacuum mattress instead, in which case the scoop stretcher is put on the Others device and then opened.

The Scoop Stretcher market has been experiencing continuous growth and will maintain the same trend in the coming years. This growth in the market has been attributed to the rising average lifespan, ranging from 7 to 10 years, of these stretchers and the presence of refurbished equipment. In addition, the rise in demand for stretchers that are technically advanced, increasing surgical procedures, and the rising occurrence of chronic diseases are the prime factors predicted to stimulate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing global geriatric population is also an important factor fuelling the demand for Scoop Stretcher owing to elderly people being more prone to numerous disorders that require hospital care. In the report, the Scoop Stretcher market is segmented on the basis of product types, applications, technology, and geography.

Geographically, the Europe region is the largest market in the world, owing to presence of large number of manufacturers, increasing population with chronic diseases and world-class medical infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is considered as the most promising markets in the forecast period 2013 to 2019. Rapid evolution of medical tourism industry in countries (such as India, Thailand, Singapore and others) and rising geriatric population which are more prone to diseases are some of the key reasons accentuating the growth of this market. Moreover, presence of large population base which consequently gives rise to patient population, rapid development of medical infrastructure, large number of natural and man-made disasters and increased healthcare awareness are other factors that are indirectly increasing the demand for Scoop Stretcher in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global Scoop Stretcher market was valued at USD 271.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 325.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Scoop Stretcher volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Scoop Stretcher market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Scoop Stretcher Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By the product type, the Scoop Stretcher market is primarily split into:

Aluminum

Plastic

Other

By the end users/application, Scoop Stretcher market report covers the following segments:

Emergency Department

Sports

Mortuary

Others

The key regions covered in the Scoop Stretcher market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Scoop Stretcher Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Scoop Stretcher Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Scoop Stretcher

1.2 Scoop Stretcher Segment by Type

1.3 Scoop Stretcher Segment by Application

1.4 Global Scoop Stretcher Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Scoop Stretcher Industry

1.6 Scoop Stretcher Market Trends

2 Global Scoop Stretcher Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Scoop Stretcher Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Scoop Stretcher Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Scoop Stretcher Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Scoop Stretcher Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Scoop Stretcher Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Scoop Stretcher Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Scoop Stretcher Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Scoop Stretcher Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Scoop Stretcher Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Scoop Stretcher Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Scoop Stretcher Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Scoop Stretcher Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Scoop Stretcher Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Scoop Stretcher Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Scoop Stretcher Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Scoop Stretcher Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Scoop Stretcher Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Scoop Stretcher Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Scoop Stretcher Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Scoop Stretcher Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Scoop Stretcher Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Scoop Stretcher Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Scoop Stretcher Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Scoop Stretcher Business

7 Scoop Stretcher Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Scoop Stretcher Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Scoop Stretcher Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Scoop Stretcher Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Scoop Stretcher Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Scoop Stretcher Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Scoop Stretcher Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Scoop Stretcher Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Scoop Stretcher Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

