Global Research report on Duodenoscopes Market Size Segmentation: Research, Analysis, trends, market Share, Competitors, Regions, Applications and forecast up to 2027

The research covers the current Duodenoscopes market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Olympus

Fujifilm

Hoya (Pentax)

Brief Description of Duodenoscopes Market:

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts.

The classification of Duodenoscope includes Fiber Duodenoscope and Electronic Duodenoscope. The proportion of Electronic Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 86.3%, and the proportion of Fiber Duodenoscope in 2016 is about 13.7%. Electronic duodenoscope is the development trend in the future. Electronic Duodenoscope used for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), etc. Imaging is clearer than fiber duodenoscope.

Duodenoscope is application in Diagnostic and Therapeutic. The most of Duodenoscope is used in Diagnostic, and the market share in 2016 is about 69%.

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). They are used during endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), a potentially life-saving procedure to diagnose and treat problems in the pancreas and bile ducts. In the United States, duodenoscopes are used in more than 500,000 ERCP procedures each year.

Duodenoscopes are complex instruments that contain many small working parts. If not thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, tissue or fluid from one patient can remain in a duodenoscope when it is used on a subsequent patient. In rare cases, this can lead to patient-to-patient infection.

Market competition is not intense. Olympus is the leader of this industry. Olympus controls 85% of the US market for duodenoscope. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Duodenoscope industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The global Duodenoscopes market was valued at USD million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Duodenoscopes volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duodenoscopes market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Duodenoscopes Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

By the product type, the Duodenoscopes market is primarily split into:

Fiber Duodenoscope

Electronic Duodenoscope

By the end users/application, Duodenoscopes market report covers the following segments:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

The key regions covered in the Duodenoscopes market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

