The global aircraft line maintenance market size is expected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The growing concerns regarding public safety and management will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Transit Checks, and Routine Checks), By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military), By Platform (Traditional Line Maintenance, Digital Line Maintenance), By Service (Engine and APU Service, Component Replacement and Rigging Services, Aircraft On Ground Service, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027”

The aircraft line maintenance market size stood at USD 20.21 billion in 2019. The rising improvements and advancements in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO)of the aviation industry will support the growth of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Integration of Big Data and IoT to Enhance Market Potential

The rising utilization of big data to store chunks of data and processing will have a tremendous impact on the growth of the market. The escalating demand of IoT for its predictive techniques and methods to reduce maintenancedelays will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The development of wearable technologies will boost the MRO services, which, in turn, will create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The evolving industry regulations will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. Theutilization of advanced technologies by the industry such as google glass or pebble watch for immediate responses andresolution of critical issues will subsequently foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing employment of artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce maintenance time and aircraft failures will uplift the aircraft line maintenance share during the forecast period. for instance, AI allows mechanics to perform tasks handsfree, which eases the operational burden. The use of Smart AI-based solutions in the aviation industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market. However, the coronavirus crisis will have an adverse outcome for the aviation industry during the forecast period.

Request sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-line-maintenance-market-102864

Regional Analysis :

Modernization of Contemporary Aircraft Systems to Foster Growth in Europe

North America is likely to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing technological advancement in the aviation industry. The market in Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the upgradation of conventional aircraft systems. The growing investment in robust airports and services will influence healthy growth in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period owing to the surge in aircraft deliveries. The booming aviation industry in India will have a positive impact on the market in the foreseeable future. The improvement in airport infrastructure and services will accelerate the aircraft line maintenance market growth in Asia Pacific. Nonetheless, the coronavirus crisis is likely to hamper the growth of the global market.

Key Development :

September 2019: FL Technics, a global provider of aircraft MRO services announced that it has stretched its EASA Part-145 approval to provide line maintenance services to Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The company also revealed that plans to offer services related to the A320neo family aircraft in the company’s line stations at Dubai, Vienna, Tbilisi, Riga and Kiev airports

The report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

ANA Line Maintenance Technics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ameco (China)

BCT Aviation Maintenance Ltd (The U.K.)

Monarch Aircraft EngineeringLtd (Germany)

STS Aviation Group, Inc. (The U.S.)

United Airlines, Inc. (The U.S)

Nayak Group (Germany)

Delta TechOps (The U.S.)

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (China)

Related posts:

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/status/show?id=6368021%3AStatus%3A20252386

https://niteshvhaval.doodlekit.com/blog/entry/15098456/personal-protective-equipment-market-research-report-forecast-by-2027-fortune-business-insights-

https://www.instapaper.com/p/niteshvhaval

https://justpaste.it/2r3zb

https://ello.co/niteshvhaval/post/tpils_–eyj7xfegr0jpmg

https://foodandbeveragesupdates.tumblr.com/post/651598536253882368/personal-protective-equipment-market-analysis-and

https://telegra.ph/Personal-Protective-Equipment-Market-Growing-Demand-and-Forecast-by-2027-Fortune-Business-Insights-05-19

https://network-759413.mn.co/posts/14291526?utm_source=manual

https://vin.gl/p/3721585?wsrc=link

https://www.techsite.io/p/2208527

http://socio.cebaca.org/post/27876_https-www-fortunebusinessinsights-com-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-1.html

https://iroot.world/post/56994_https-www-fortunebusinessinsights-com-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-1.html

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd