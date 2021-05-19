The Europe protective face mask market size is projected to reach USD 12,619.29 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ sheds light on the different aspects of this market in its report, titled “Europe Protective Face Mask Market, 2020-2027”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 1,327.67 million in 2019.

Production Enhancement by Leading Facemask Makers amid COVID-19 to Fuel the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to ravage Europe, with cases soaring at a relentless pace. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), as of 16 February 2021, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 2,047,376 and the number of deaths at 495,716 across the European Union (EU). Protective face masks have been proven to be the first and the primary line of defense against the virus and to meet the escalating demand several companies have been enhancing their production over the past year. In May 2020, for instance, Honeywell signed a deal with the UK government to build a new production line with a capacity to manufacture 4.5 million FFP2 and FFP3 disposable face masks per month to aid the government’s efforts against the coronavirus. In June, the EU declared that it will increase mask production 20-fold by November. The Europe protective face mask market growth is thus set to skyrocket due to the COVID-19 contagion.

Market Segments

Based on type, this market has been clubbed into medical face masks, respirators, and others. On the basis of usage, the market has been divided into disposable and reusable. By application, the Europe market has been segregated into healthcare, oil & gas, mining, construction, manufacturing, and others. In terms of country, the market has been grouped into Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe.

Highlights of the Report

This market report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the market drivers and restraints and their role in shaping the growth pattern of the market. Further, the report encompasses a detailed analysis of all individual market segments, as well as a thorough profiling of market players and microscopic study of their key strategies. Along with this, the report contains actionable insights and research into the regional developments influencing the market.

Driving Factors

Innovative Offerings by Facemask Manufacturers to Accelerate Market Progress

The heightened need for protective face masks in Europe has not only pushed companies to ramp up production, but it has also stoked the creative energies of mask makers. For example, Osmotex, a Swiss sterilizing specialist, announced the development of a unique mask equipped with the osmosis mechanism, which allows the mask to self-sterilize and thus can be used multiple times. The mask is made of osmosis textile and, along with an N95 filter the mask also has a mini control box with a rechargeable battery to perform the sterilization process. France-based Saint-Gobain also announced plans to release its next-generation mask, PRECIMASK, by the end of 2020. This face mask, according to the company, will be transparent and have an unending lifespan due to its ceramic particle filters. These innovations are, thus, giving a positive thrust to this market amid the current pandemic.

Country Insights

Consistent Rise in COVID-19 Cases to Propel the Market

The major western European economies, mainly the UK, France, and Germany, are set to lead the Europe protective face mask market share during the forecast period on account of the relentless increase in coronavirus cases in these countries. For example, in Spain, latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that at present, there are over 3 million active cases in the country and nearly 66,000 deaths. In the UK, as of 15 February 2021, over 4 million people are COVID positive, with the country reporting 117,166 deaths. In such a dire scenario, the demand for protective face masks is likely to remain exponentially high throughout 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Ensuring Efficient Delivery of Face Masks

As the COVID-19 pandemic engulfs Europe and the world, ensuring the availability of protective face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a mountainous task for governments and private manufacturers. To combat this problem, key players in this market have been adopting strategies to optimize mask production and speed up delivery to support the fight against the coronavirus.

Industry Development:

April 2020: DACH Schutzbekleidung announced that it will be delivering 300,000 respiratory masks and 3 million face masks to the German Federal Ministry of Health for distribution across critical infrastructures. By mid-April, the company will supply another 5 million masks.

List of Key Players Covered in the Europe Protective Face Mask Market Report:

Uvex Group (Fuerth, Germany)

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL SA (TICINO, Switzerland)

ANSELL LTD (Melbourne, Australia)

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG (Rastatt, Germany)

Medicom (Quebec, Canada)

Moldex-Metric (California, U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

