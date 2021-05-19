The global air traffic control market size is predicted to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The growing cybersecurity threats in air traffic management will impel the adoption of ATC systems, which in turn, will boost the market growth. The modernization of airline fleet in different parts around the world will spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Air Traffic Control Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Point of Sale (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Airspace (Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC), Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), and Remote Tower (RT)), By Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), By Airport Size (Small, Medium, and Large), and Regional Forecast, 2020- 2027”

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Driver :

Surge in Air Passenger Traffic to Promote ATC Employment

The development of cost-effective domestic flights by airlines to better serve the snowballing travelers will subsequently foster the growth of the market. The prospering aviation industry will create lucrative business openings for the market in the forthcoming years. The rising passenger preference for air travel will support the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing government funding for robust air transportation in the emerging nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to the International Air Transport Association, an additional 44% of air passenger traffic is expected to come from China and India in the next ten years. The upgradation of existing ATC equipment systems to advanced automatic ATC systems with an aim to enhance the overall efficacy of flight travels and diminish ground-based accidents. This factor is likely to aid the air traffic control market growth in the foreseeable future. In addition, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) to increase operational efficiency and productivity in ATC systems will further encourage the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Presence of Well-known Companies to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies such as Raytheon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and others. The increasing partnerships and acquisitions of key players can be another vital factor in boosting the market in North America. For instance, in April 2020, the merger between Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation to deliver advanced technologies to the airports and defense authorities. Europe is predicted to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to the growing investment in the modernization of conventional ATC systems with technologically advanced real-time ATC systems. The escalating focus on smart and green airports will accelerate the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising air passenger traffic at domestic airports and international airports in countries such as India and China.

Key Development :

April 2019: Thales Group announced the acquisition of Gemalto, a leader in international digital security services. The new development of the company will strengthen the digital identity and security of Thales Group besides, improving its position in the industry.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Air Traffic Control Market:

BAE Systems (The U.S.)

Cyrrus Limited (The U.K)

IndraSistemas, S.A. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies (The U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Thales Group (France)

Westminister Group Plc. (The U.K)

