The global glass curtain wall market size is projected to reach USD 71.14 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in commercial construction projects in developing economies will be a powerful driving force for the market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Glass Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized and other), By Application (Commercial buildings and Residential buildings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Emerging economies in Asia and Africa are growing at a furious pace, which is creating enormous investment opportunities, particularly in the real estate sector, for investors and companies in the developed nations. With a view to attract investments, governments in these countries are simplifying processes and policies to create a friendly investment climate. For example, in India, the central government is contemplating allowing 100% FDI in completed real estate projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India already allows 100% FDI via the automatic route in construction development projects. Large investments in commercial and residential construction projects will naturally generate high demand for premium building aesthetics such as glass curtain wall systems, which will fuel the market growth.

As per the report findings, the global market value stood at USD 48.06 billion in 2019. The main highlights of the report include:

Actionable insights into the factors driving, constraining, and shaping the growth of the market;

Comprehensive analysis of the key market segments;

Exhaustive research into the regional developments impacting the market; and

Detailed profiling and careful assessment of the key market players and their strategies.

Market Restraint

Contracting Construction Activities Worldwide amid COVID-19 to Truncate Growth

Construction projects around the globe have hit a rock as governments in several countries have been imposing strict lockdown and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The UK-based Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RCIS) reported in August 2020 that 25% of construction projects, globally, had come to a halt in the second quarter of 2020, with on-site productivity falling by 12%. Furthermore, the RCIS estimated that overall growth in construction activities was -24% in the second quarter. Projects delays and cancellations look imminent and this will inevitably stymie the glass curtain wall market growth as builders and developers are unlikely to invest in and adopt high-end aesthetics such as glass curtain walls for their constructions. In the residential sector, diminished sentiments and economic downturn, especially in developing nations, will further inhibit investments in costly structural enhancements, which in turn affect the health of this market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glass-curtain-wall-market-103912

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Command the Market Share Backed by Strong Growth in Construction

Asia Pacific dominated the glass curtain wall market share in 2019, boasting a market size of USD 20.04 billion. The singular reason for the region’s commanding position in the global market is the robust growth of the construction industry in India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The market in Europe is expected to perform impressively as commercial constructions in Eastern European countries are rapidly increasing. In addition, the construction industry in the UK in thriving, bolstering the regional market growth. In the Middle East & Africa region, the market will be led by the rich countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who are looking to diversify their economies by promoting sectors other than oil & gas.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Capture Commercial Construction Domain with Novel Solutions

The booming demand for commercial infrastructures and constructions has created unprecedented opportunities for companies in the glass industry. In order to tap them, key players in this market are developing novel glass curtain wall systems to diversify their offerings to potential customers and maximize revenues.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Italy-based Gualini Spa announced that it will be completing the extension project at the Orio al Serio, Italy’s third-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers. Gualini will also be supplying and installing stick curtain walls with external glazed facades to make the building aesthetically pleasing.

Italy-based Gualini Spa announced that it will be completing the extension project at the Orio al Serio, Italy’s third-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers. Gualini will also be supplying and installing stick curtain walls with external glazed facades to make the building aesthetically pleasing. April 2019: Vitro Architectural Glass installed two solar control low emissivity glass solutions, which are part of the company’s unitized curtain wall systems, in Urban Union, Amazon’s headquarter expansion project in Seattle. The site-built, high-performance glass products are aimed at making the building sustainable and energy efficient.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Glass Curtain Wall Market Report:

Related posts:

https://webhitlist.com/profiles/status/show?id=6368021%3AStatus%3A20252386

https://niteshvhaval.doodlekit.com/blog/entry/15098456/personal-protective-equipment-market-research-report-forecast-by-2027-fortune-business-insights-

https://www.instapaper.com/p/niteshvhaval

https://justpaste.it/2r3zb

https://ello.co/niteshvhaval/post/tpils_–eyj7xfegr0jpmg

https://foodandbeveragesupdates.tumblr.com/post/651598536253882368/personal-protective-equipment-market-analysis-and

https://telegra.ph/Personal-Protective-Equipment-Market-Growing-Demand-and-Forecast-by-2027-Fortune-Business-Insights-05-19

https://network-759413.mn.co/posts/14291526?utm_source=manual

https://vin.gl/p/3721585?wsrc=link

https://www.techsite.io/p/2208527

http://socio.cebaca.org/post/27876_https-www-fortunebusinessinsights-com-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-1.html

https://iroot.world/post/56994_https-www-fortunebusinessinsights-com-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-1.html

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd